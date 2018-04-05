EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, EmberCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One EmberCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EmberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,645.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EmberCoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000571 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About EmberCoin

EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EmberCoin Coin Trading

EmberCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EmberCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.