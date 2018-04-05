Emerald Expositions (EEX) Major Shareholder Sells $13,320,000.00 in Stock

Emerald Expositions (NYSE:EEX) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 750,000 shares of Emerald Expositions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $13,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Onex also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Corp Onex sold 6,000,000 shares of Emerald Expositions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $106,560,000.00.

Shares of EEX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 131,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,627. The company has a market cap of $1,424.29 and a PE ratio of 17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Emerald Expositions has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Emerald Expositions (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million. Emerald Expositions had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Emerald Expositions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerald Expositions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs lowered Emerald Expositions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Sutton Square Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,394,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 252,092 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions by 506.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 226,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Emerald Expositions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,661,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,748,000 after buying an additional 189,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

