Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.72.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.26 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44,902.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

