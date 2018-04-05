Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,861. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $1,568.30, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $778,320.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,521,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,084,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,620,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 512,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

