Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of Encana worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Encana by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encana by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 296,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana by 67.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encana from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Encana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.84 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,345.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $267,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,234.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Encana had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Encana declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

