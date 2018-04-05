Encompass Health (EHC) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $59.52

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.52 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 245221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5,643.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

