EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Hits $0.0415 (CRYPTO:ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $6.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00685955 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00183667 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EncryptoTel is a blockchain-based telecommunications project that focuses on privacy-centric telecommunication services. The EncryptoTel Token (ETT) is an asset issued on the Waves blockchain and acts as the payment currency for the services provided by EncryptoTel, awarding customers with additional discounts. “

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

