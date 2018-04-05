Endurance International Group (EIGI) Insider Sells $35,682.40 in Stock

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) insider David C. Bryson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $35,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EIGI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 298,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,012.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.24%. The business had revenue of $294.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

