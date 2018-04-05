Energen (EGN) Given a $99.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Energen (NYSE:EGN) has been assigned a $99.00 target price by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Energen in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Energen in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Energen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Energen alerts:

Shares of EGN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 642,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,020.59, a P/E ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Energen has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Energen had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Energen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.36 per share, with a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of Energen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Energen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Energen by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energen during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energen during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Energen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Energen (EGN) Given a $99.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/energen-egn-given-a-99-00-price-target-at-stifel-nicolaus-updated.html.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.