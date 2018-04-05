Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 154.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Energizer were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 57.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,457.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 274.69% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $573.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other news, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $879,706.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,160.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/energizer-holdings-inc-enr-shares-bought-by-paloma-partners-management-co-updated.html.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.