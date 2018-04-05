Energous (WATT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.62. 522,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,556,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Roth Capital set a $46.00 target price on Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services increased their target price on Energous from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Energous alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $354.44, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,278.77% and a negative return on equity of 312.80%. research analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Aaron Leabman sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,582.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $56,870.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,870.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,495 shares of company stock worth $4,099,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Energous by 12.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Energous by 32.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Energous by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Energous by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/energous-watt-trading-6-5-higher.html.

About Energous

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.