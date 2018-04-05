Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.39 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $149,495.47, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.86 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

