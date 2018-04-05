Enigma (CRYPTO:XNG) Hits Market Capitalization of $137,910.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:XNG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and EtherDelta. Enigma has a total market cap of $137,910.00 and $1.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00694583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00184618 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042050 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 1,140,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,048 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, EtherDelta, Binance, Mercatox, Bittrex and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enigma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.