Enn Energy (XNGSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Enn Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of XNGSY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245. The stock has a market cap of $9,579.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.29. Enn Energy has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Enn Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in gas supply business in the Peoples Republic of China. The company operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Other Energy, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

