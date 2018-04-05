ENTCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,374.00 (CRYPTO:ENT)

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ENTCash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $49,374.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ENTCash has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ENTCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.22 or 0.04429370 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001461 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012900 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006992 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015971 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012611 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTCash Profile

ENTCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ENTCash is entcash.com.

Buying and Selling ENTCash

ENTCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is not presently possible to purchase ENTCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ENTCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ENTCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

