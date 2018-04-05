Entegris (ENTG) PT Raised to $42.50

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

ENTG stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,744.79, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Entegris has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.68 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Sauer sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $144,964.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 149.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

