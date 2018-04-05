EnteroMedics (RSLS) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

News coverage about EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnteroMedics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 46.7793159968312 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSLS. Zacks Investment Research raised EnteroMedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised EnteroMedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of EnteroMedics stock remained flat at $$0.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 310,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,213. EnteroMedics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.52.

EnteroMedics Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

