Entertainment One (ETO) PT Lowered to GBX 340

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.91) to GBX 340 ($4.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETO. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 357 ($5.01) target price on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 260 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.91) target price on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 367 ($5.15) target price on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entertainment One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.75 ($4.17).

Shares of ETO remained flat at $GBX 280 ($3.93) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 403,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,232. Entertainment One has a 12 month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.69).

In related news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,170,005 shares of Entertainment One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($4.11), for a total value of £3,428,114.65 ($4,812,064.36).

Entertainment One Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, production, and distribution of television (TV), family, film, and music content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Television, Family, and Film. It sells and distributes films on screens in theatres, on DVD, and digitally and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV programming content; develops, produces, sells, distributes, and licenses characters, stories, and series to kids and families; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

