Simon Property Group (SPG) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,350,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,529,000 after purchasing an additional 719,375 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,517,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,460,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,753,000 after purchasing an additional 126,941 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,439,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $156.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,405.42, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.61.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

