Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $353.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60,150.75, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $235.16 and a 52-week high of $359.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.28%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,467.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total transaction of $555,542.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,344 shares of company stock worth $2,896,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

