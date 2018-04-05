Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) COO Sells $390,284.84 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) COO Joshua Mayer sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $390,284.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,271.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envestnet alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Joshua Mayer sold 30,800 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,603,448.00.

NYSE ENV opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,491.17, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $22,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 146,117 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Envestnet by 45.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 397,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after buying an additional 124,733 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 287.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 122,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) COO Sells $390,284.84 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/envestnet-inc-env-coo-joshua-mayer-sells-6743-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.