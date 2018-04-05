Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EOG Resources (EOG) Share Price

Media headlines about EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EOG Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy exploration company an impact score of 46.2928650923607 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.64. 2,488,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,139. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,797.33, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $4,517,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,006,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,669,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/eog-resources-eog-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-16-updated-updated.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.