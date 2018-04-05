EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPE. ValuEngine downgraded EP Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EP Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.00 target price on EP Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EP Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on EP Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.87.

EPE opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.92. EP Energy has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.69 million. EP Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts expect that EP Energy will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EP Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EP Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EP Energy by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EP Energy by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EP Energy by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

