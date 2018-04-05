EPAM Systems (EPAM) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Headlines about EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EPAM Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.5996466006995 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 205,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,203. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5,979.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

