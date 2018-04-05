Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Lifted by Analyst

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen set a $115.00 price objective on EPAM Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research set a $135.00 price objective on EPAM Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

NYSE EPAM opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $5,951.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $125.88.

In related news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

