EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 694,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4,043.59, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $76.90.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $840,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,191.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 235,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,375.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 261.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 28.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

