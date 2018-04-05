Brokers Offer Predictions for TRANSAT AT Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of TRANSAT AT in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TRANSAT AT alerts:

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$725.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$740.75 million. TRANSAT AT had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Beacon Securities downgraded TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

Shares of TRZ traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,472. TRANSAT AT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.82.

In related news, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$4,950,000.00. Also, Director Bernard Bussières sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$119,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 462,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,868 in the last 90 days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokers Offer Predictions for TRANSAT AT Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-transat-at-incs-q2-2018-earnings-trz-updated-updated.html.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRANSAT AT (TRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRANSAT AT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRANSAT AT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.