Wedbush Comments on Xencor’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 137.35%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XNCR. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

XNCR opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Xencor has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,584.00, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,266.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,549.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,550. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

