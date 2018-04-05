LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar Sells 40,208 Shares

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 40,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,565,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,630 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,750.00.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,488.00, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.13. LGI Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.46 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,695,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

