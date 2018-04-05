Eroscoin (ERO) Price Down 38% Over Last 7 Days

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Eroscoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin and HitBTC. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $94,461.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00693341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00185061 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews.

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

Eroscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

