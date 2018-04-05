Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Esperion Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS set a $90.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. 411,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,937. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,810.69, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.51.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,809,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,293,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 11,674 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $838,076.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $228,076.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,062.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after buying an additional 354,580 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,583,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

