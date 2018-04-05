Essex Property Trust (ESS) Receives Hold Rating from Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill restated their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.25.

ESS stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,541. The company has a market cap of $15,651.55, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $111,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

