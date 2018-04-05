ETFIS Series Trust I Reaves Utilities ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:UTES)

ETFIS Series Trust I Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UTES opened at $31.38 on Thursday. ETFIS Series Trust I Reaves Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

