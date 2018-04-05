Ethereum Dark (ETHD) Reaches Market Cap of $164,612.00

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Dark has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Ethereum Dark has a market cap of $164,612.00 and $2,558.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001619 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,765.90 or 3.34623000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00210416 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003651 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ethereum Dark Profile

Ethereum Dark (CRYPTO:ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Ethereum Dark’s official website is www.ethereumdark.net. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Dark Coin Trading

Ethereum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Ethereum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Dark must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

