Ethereum Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (CURRENCY:ETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $380.39 or 0.05627880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Independent Reserve, RightBTC, Exmo and Gatehub. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00199943 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001549 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000682 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 98,633,026 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference. In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain there is a price for each operation. The general idea is, in order to have things transferred or executed by the network, you have to consume or burn Gas. The cryptocurrency is called Ether and is used to pay for computation time and for transaction fees.If you want to earn block rewards from the network, you can join the network as a miner. Follow the link for a guide on how to mine Ethereum on a Windows Pc. The much easier but a bit more expensive way is to buy an Ethereum mining contract. Ethereum is how the Internet was supposed to work. As long as you have enough funds to pay for your code to be run by the network, your contacts will always be up and running.It was crowdfunded during August 2014 by fans all around the world. It is developed and maintained by ETHDEV with contributions from great minds across the globe. There is also an Ethereum foundation and there are multiple startups working with the Ethereum blockchain.Ethereum is currently on the “Homestead” stage and all its related software is still considered Beta until the release of the next stage “Metropolis”. If you are looking for a GUI interface for your wallet, try the Ethereum Wallet DApp. It's still in beta so be careful when you use it.Our block explorer data bellow is freely provided by etherchain.org and etherscan.io. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum

