Ethereum Movie Venture (EMV) Price Hits $0.29

Ethereum Movie Venture (CURRENCY:EMV) traded down 57.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Ethereum Movie Venture has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Movie Venture token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CryptoDerivatives. Ethereum Movie Venture has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $6,360.00 worth of Ethereum Movie Venture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Movie Venture alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00693395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00183724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035103 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ethereum Movie Venture Token Profile

Ethereum Movie Venture’s total supply is 6,666,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,566,666 tokens. Ethereum Movie Venture’s official Twitter account is @Pitts_Circus. The official website for Ethereum Movie Venture is emovieventure.com.

Ethereum Movie Venture Token Trading

Ethereum Movie Venture can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CryptoDerivatives. It is not presently possible to buy Ethereum Movie Venture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Movie Venture must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Movie Venture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Movie Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Movie Venture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.