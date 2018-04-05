EtherSportz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,510.00 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One EtherSportz token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $684,953.00 and approximately $22,510.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherSportz alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00693224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00182080 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EtherSportz

EtherSportz’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,974,347 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to buy EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherSportz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherSportz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.