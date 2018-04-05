ETHGAS (CRYPTO:EGAS) Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

ETHGAS (CURRENCY:EGAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. ETHGAS has a market capitalization of $161,889.00 and $0.00 worth of ETHGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ETHGAS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00695287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00183814 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034876 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ETHGAS Profile

ETHGAS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. ETHGAS’s total supply is 13,792,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,157,540 tokens. ETHGAS’s official Twitter account is @eth_gas. ETHGAS’s official website is www.ethgas.stream.

ETHGAS Token Trading

ETHGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy ETHGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHGAS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

