Etsy (ETSY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $17.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.96.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $28.09 on Monday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,381.42, a PE ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $136.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.89 million. research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

