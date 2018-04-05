Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EEFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 314,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3,715.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.53 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $1,592,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,502,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,631,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,800. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

