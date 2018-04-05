Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EEFT. William Blair downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.71.

EEFT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3,913.54, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.53 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 20,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $1,824,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,522,348 shares in the company, valued at $138,868,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,804,800. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 22.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

