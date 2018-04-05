EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.12

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. EventChain has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $4,049.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001826 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00693777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00183078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

