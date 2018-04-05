Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months, decline in Eversource Energy’s shares were wider than its industry. Delay in the approval of Northern Pass project, dependence on third party, stringent regulation, and underperformance of its transmission and distribution system due to breakdown are concerns. However, Eversource Energy’s investments in renewable energy generation, expansion of transmission and distribution systems will help it to provide reliable services to its customers. Its regulated investment plans will help it to boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2018–2021 time frame from the 2017 level. Eversource’s initiatives to lower costs are likely to have a positive impact on margins.”

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ES. Citigroup cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18,791.33, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/eversource-energy-es-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.