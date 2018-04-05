Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating Sells 338,271 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 338,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $7,201,789.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 154,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,021. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $297.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

