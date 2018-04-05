EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised EXACT Sciences from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.56 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.84.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,886.04, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $126,257.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $187,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,995 shares of company stock valued at $21,876,323 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,499,000 after buying an additional 539,160 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $21,813,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 374,078 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 212,697 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

