EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $40.40

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $40.40. EXACT Sciences shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 2197718 shares.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark set a $65.00 price target on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.84.

The firm has a market cap of $4,886.04, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Maneesh Arora sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $276,346.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $85,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,995 shares of company stock worth $21,876,323 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,499,000 after buying an additional 539,160 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,813,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 374,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 212,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

