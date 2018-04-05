ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,772.00 (CRYPTO:EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $45,772.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00012264 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,525,818 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is not presently possible to purchase ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExclusiveCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.