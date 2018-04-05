Exelixis (EXEL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cann reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 1,863,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,753. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $6,305.42, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 81.05%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $370,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $717,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,287. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

