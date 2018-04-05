Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) & Extended Stay America (STAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Extended Stay America (NYSE: STAY) and Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco PBL has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Melco PBL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Extended Stay America and Melco PBL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 1 7 0 2.88 Melco PBL 0 1 12 0 2.92

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus target price of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Melco PBL has a consensus target price of $28.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Melco PBL.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Melco PBL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America 6.15% 14.42% 4.71% Melco PBL 6.47% 13.83% 5.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Melco PBL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.28 billion 2.95 $78.84 million $1.00 19.78 Melco PBL $5.28 billion 2.69 $347.00 million $0.92 31.37

Melco PBL has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Melco PBL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Melco PBL pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Extended Stay America pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Melco PBL pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Extended Stay America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Melco PBL beats Extended Stay America on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada. The Company owns and operates hotels under the core brand, Extended Stay America. In addition, the Company owns and operates three Extended Stay Canada hotels, 49 hotels in the economy extended stay segment under the Crossland Economy Studios and Hometown Inn brands, and also manage two Extended Stay America hotels.

About Melco PBL

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.