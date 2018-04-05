Exterran (EXTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 90,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,024. Exterran has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $971.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.50 million. Exterran had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.26%. analysts forecast that Exterran will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $242,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,094.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Exterran by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Exterran by 7,962.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Exterran by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Exterran by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exterran by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 985,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 153,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

